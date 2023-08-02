Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson watches drills during the NFL football team’s training camp, Monday, in Costa Mesa.

 

 Ryan Sun

COSTA MESA — J.C. Jackson knows what it is like to fall short of expectations, especially when recovering from an injury.

That is why the Los Angeles Chargers cornerback is trying to take things in stride as he works his way back from last season’s knee injury.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.