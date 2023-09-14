APTOPIX Dolphins Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios in the end zone during the second half on Sunday in Inglewood.

 

 Ashley Landis

COSTA MESA — J.C. Jackson is taking the same approach that Bill Belichick, his former coach in New England, did after a disastrous week.

The Los Angeles Chargers cornerback is on to the next game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.