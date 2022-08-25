COSTA MESA — J.C. Jackson could be ready to play when the Los Angeles Chargers begin the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery Tuesday, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday.

Staley said Jackson’s availability will depend on how quickly the incision wound from a procedure on his right ankle in New York heals, meaning there is at least a possibility he could make his debut for the Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.

