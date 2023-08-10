Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.