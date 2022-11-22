APTOPIX Chiefs Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, in Inglewood.

Thanksgiving week is usually about the time of the NFL season when teams and fans begin to pay close attention to the playoff picture.

After two straight losses, coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers are focused elsewhere.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.