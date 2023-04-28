TCU Pro Day Football

Associated Press

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston carries a pass during NFL Pro Day, March 30, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Johnston was drafted by the Chargers with the 21st overall pick on Thursday.

 

 Brandon Wade

LOS ANGELES — Quentin Johnston’s three years of putting up big plays at TCU made him one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s NFL draft. It was his combine interview with the Los Angeles Chargers that made him the 21st overall pick Thursday night.

“I think there’s some times when a guy leaves a 15-minute interview and you look at each other (in the room) and say, ‘Yeah, that’s one of us.’ And that’s how we felt,” coach Brandon Staley said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.