Chargers-Ansley Football

Associated Press

Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley works with cornerback Michael Davis (43) before a game, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood. The Chargers promoted Ansley to defensive coordinator.

Derrick Ansley says he doesn’t see much of a change in his role on the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff despite being promoted to defensive coordinator.

“Nothing will change in the identification factor of the players, coaching them and developing them like we’ve been for the first two years,” Ansley said on Tuesday during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

