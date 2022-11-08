Chargers Falcons Football

Associated Press

Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (15) celebrates with teammate JK Scott after kicking a game-winning 37-yard field goal against the Falcons, Sunday, in Atlanta. The Chargers won 20-17.

Instead of bringing up the past, Brandon Staley would like everyone to focus on the here and now when it comes to the performance of his Los Angeles Chargers team.

The problem though is that this year isn’t looking much different from previous seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.