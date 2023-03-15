Chargers Jaguars Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) heads to the end zone for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during an NFL wild-card game, Saturday, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out.

Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said on Tuesday that the team has given Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.

