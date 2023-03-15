Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out.
Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said on Tuesday that the team has given Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.
Ekeler, who has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension. He is scheduled to earn $6.25 million in the 2023 season.
He led the league with 18 scrimmage touchdowns last season and became the fifth running back in league history with at least 100 receptions. His 107 catches were tied for second most by a running back in a season.
Ekeler also rushed for 915 yards, including a pair of 100-yard games.
Ekeler emerged as the Chargers lead back in 2019 after Melvin Gordon held out until four weeks into the regular season because of a contract dispute.
Ekeler has spent his entire six-year career with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
If Ekeler is traded, the Chargers must find a new lead back via free agency or the draft. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller backed up Ekeler last year but have struggled.
The move also comes as coach Brandon Staley is trying to emphasize the running game more after hiring Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator.
The Chargers had the third-worst rushing attack in the league last season and the second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).
Kendricks signs, Pipkins agrees to terms with Chargers
Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team also announced the signing of linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year deal. They also placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, who were exclusive rights free agents.
Pipkins was drafted in the third round out of Division II Sioux Falls in 2019 and finally came into his own last year. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound lineman started 15 games, including the playoffs, at right tackle last season as the Chargers made the postseason for the first time since 2018.
By re-signing Pipkins, the Chargers could elect to clear more cap room by releasing left guard Matt Feiler and moving Jamaree Salyer to that spot. Salyer was projected to be a guard when he was drafted in the sixth round last year, but started 15 games at left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury in a Week 3 game against Jacksonville.
Pipkins is the second member of the 2019 draft class that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has retained. They reached an agreement with backup quarterback Easton Stick on Monday, but that deal has not been officially announced.
Coming into this offseason, Telesco only re-signed two of his non-first round picks in six draft classes to second contracts.
Kendricks posted about joining the Chargers on his Instagram account Monday. He spent eight seasons with the Vikings before being released on March 6.
The 31-year old linebacker has started 113 regular-season and six playoff games. He was 14th in the league this past season with 137 total tackles, including 87 solo.
