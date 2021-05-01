COSTA MESA — Rashawn Slater already looks like a good fit for the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only does he fill a need for a starting offensive left tackle, but he showed up for Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft in Cleveland wearing a powder blue suit.
Powder blue is not only Slater’s favorite color but it is also happens to be the primary color for the Chargers.
“I felt pretty good about them. I hadn’t talked to the Chargers on Zoom, at least not the coaches, so I was a little bit surprised from that standpoint,” said Slater, who was taken with the 13th overall pick. “At the same time, I saw the mock drafts. I try not to pay attention to them, but I knew it could be a possibility.”
Slater became the first Northwestern player to go in the top 15 since Denver took Chris Hinton fourth in 1983. The last Wildcat to go in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005, who coincidentally was taken by the Chargers.
Slater is projected as the starting left tackle going into training camp over Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton. He is the first of nine selections by the Chargers, who have three picks on Friday, including two in the third round.
“I couldn’t have picked a better place for myself. Great young quarterback, young team and we’re going to have so many weapons,” Slater said.
Slater started all 37 games during his collegiate career (2017-19). He opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only two sacks, two quarterback hits and 19 pressures in 2018 and ‘19.
Slater’s performance against Ohio State’s Chase Young in 2019 — where he held the All-American defensive end without a sack — ended up being the defining game of his career.
General manager Tom Telesco said once Slater wasn’t selected by Detroit at No. 8, he felt good about the Chargers’ chances of getting him.
“He is a very athletic tackle and fits the scheme we’re going to run extremely well. He’s also a pretty balanced player,” Telesco said. “Everyone concentrates on the passing game but he’s a very good run blocker. He can cut off defensive ends, he can reach people and get to the second level, which is the linebackers, with really good speed and angles. He can excel in both areas.”
The Chargers’ selection of Slater continues a massive revamp of their offensive line. After a season during which rookie Justin Herbert came under constant pressure, the Chargers signed three linemen during free agency — center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi.
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is the only returning starter, but he battled injuries for most of the season. He missed six games and left three others in the first quarter.
“We are very encouraged with what we have done because that was our number one goal going into free agency and the draft. I want to control the line of scrimmage,” coach Brandon Staley said.
Slater is the first offensive tackle to be taken by the Chargers in the first round since D.J. Fluker went 11th overall in 2013. It is the second straight year and fourth time in the past seven drafts that an offensive tackle has been selected with the 13th pick.
He also comes from an athletic family. Slater’s father, Reggie, spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chargers take CB Asante Samuel Jr. in second round
Asante Samuel Jr. and Josh Palmer used to have spirited competitions during practices at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in south Florida. The two will now be reunited in the NFL.
The Los Angeles Chargers took Samuel in the second round with the 47th overall pick and then selected Palmer with the first of their two third-round picks at No. 77.
"I remember my very first rep at Aquinas was against Asante Samuel. He put his hands on me but it is going to be exciting to be reunited with him," said Palmer, who played wide receiver at Tennessee.
The Chargers finished off the second day by taking Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty at 97th overall. The pick was a compensatory selection after Philip Rivers signed with Indianapolis last season.
"I felt like we had a really productive day. We got a lot of really good value and felt like we were able to follow our draft board," coach Brandon Staley said.
Samuel, who ended up going to Florida State as a cornerback, fills a need in the Chargers' secondary. He appeared in 32 games with 23 starts for Florida State from 2018-20.
During his three seasons, Samuel recorded four interceptions, 29 pass breakups and 96 tackles for the Seminoles. His pass breakups led all active Atlantic Coast Conference defensive players. Samuel was a first-team All-ACC selection last season. He picked off three passes, recovered two fumbles and had 31 tackles.
Some thought Samuel might go in the first round but at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, he was the eighth cornerback to be selected.
"A lot of corners got picked before me because of their size. I feel like I'm going to make them correct that sooner or later," Samuel said. "My playmaking abilities wherever I'm at — on special teams, outside, inside — I feel like I'm just going to make plays, whether it's a strip-sack, a strip, a fumble recovery, an interception, anything."
Samuel is the second Florida State defensive back drafted by the Chargers over the past four drafts. Safety Derwin James was a first-round pick in 2018. James was a mentor to Samuel during his college career.
"He always wanted to play with me, and he tells me that the coaches love me. He just wanted to make sure that we ended up on the same team," Samuel said.
Staley also coached former FSU standout Jalen Ramsey when Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator last season.
Samuel joins a Chargers defensive backfield that is light at cornerback. They re-signed Michael Davis but released Casey Hayward Jr. Davis and Chris Harris Jr. are projected to be the starters. Samuel also played on special teams at Florida State, which will be beneficial for a Chargers squad that was abysmal on return and coverage teams last season.
Samuel's father, Asante Sr., played 11 seasons in the NFL (2003-13) and won a pair of titles with New England. He also led the league in interceptions in 2006 with the Patriots and '09 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Palmer had 99 receptions and four touchdowns in four seasons at Tennessee. Last year, 22 of his 33 catches went for first downs and 62 of his 475 yards were after the catch. Along with four touchdowns, he had nine receptions of 20 yards or more.
"I feel like my ability to go up and attack the ball, getting off the ball vertical and catching with my hands along with my route running and getting out of my breaks are my strengths," Palmer said.
Los Angeles can only hope Samuel and Palmer can be in the same ballpark as the other Aquinas player on the roster — defensive end and perennial Pro Bowler Joey Bosa.
McKitty had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown at Georgia last season. He spent his first three seasons at Florida State, where he had 50 receptions for 520 yards and two TDs. The Chargers had some need at tight end after Hunter Henry signed with New England during free agency.
General manager Tom Telesco said one of the things that stands out about McKitty is his run blocking.
"He is a very good line of scrimmage blocker and is able to do some of that dirty work," Telesco said. "Hopefully, we'll get him some balls, too, because he does have some athletic ability to get out in space and run."
The Chargers have five picks on Saturday.
