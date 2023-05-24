Chargers-Ekeler Football

Associated Press

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 14, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 

 Chris Carlson

The Los Angeles Chargers have avoided a holdout by running back Austin Ekeler by adding $1.75 million in incentives to his contract for the upcoming season, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Chargers have not announced the restructuring.

