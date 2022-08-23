UCLA Preview Football

Associated Press

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball during the second half against Southern California, Nov. 20, in Los Angeles. If the Bruins are going to contend for the Pac-12 title, it will need big seasons again from Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet quietly emerged as one of the top running backs in the Pac-12 last season after transferring from Michigan.

With the Bruins expected to possibly contend in the conference this year, the junior is looking to establish himself as one of the team leaders.

