UCLA Colorado Football

Associated Press

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, right, runs backwards into the end zone for a touchdown past Colorado defensive end Chance Main in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

BOULDER, Colorado — Zach Charbonnet ran for three touchdowns and Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two more to power UCLA to its seventh straight win, a 45-17 rout of winless Colorado on Saturday.

The Bruins (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) left Boulder with their first victory at Folsom Field since 2014 and their longest winning streak since winning their first eight games in 2005 under then-head coach Karl Dorrell, now the Buffaloes’ embattled leader.

