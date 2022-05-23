Chao wins gold at Region One meet

The Genesis Gymnastics girls level 6-8 teams recently competed in the Region One Championships, competing against the best gymnasts from Northern California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
The Level 8 championships took place April 22-24 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California.
Jasmine Chao brought home gold in the Sr. A division all-around with a score of 38.025. She also won gold on beam (9.550), tied for second on floor (9.575) and tied for third in both the vault (9.425) and on bars (9.475).
Level 8 teammate Kelsey Miller Bermudez finished fifth in the Sr. H division with an all-around score of 36.775. She took third on beam (9.200), fourth on bars (9.400), sixth on vault (9.200) and tied for 10th on floor (9.175).
The Level 6 and 7 teams traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, April 29-May 1, to compete at the Region One Championships.
All of the Level 7 gymnasts finished in the top six in the all-around in their divisions.
Valerie Rodarte finished fourth in the all-around in B1-Group 2 with a score of 37.775. She was fourth on beam (9.400) and bars (9.525), fifth on vault (9.300) and tied for ninth on floor (9.550).
Justice Smith took fifth place in the B6-Group 2 division all-around with a 37.600. She tied for third on beam (9.600) and placed seventh on vault (9.425), 10th on bars (9.175) and 14th on floor (9.400).
Brianna Quijada took sixth in the B2-Group 3 all-around with a 37.500. She tied for third on beam (9.450) and finished sixth on vault (9.325), ninth on bars (9.350) and tied for 12th on floor (9.375).
Jennifer Acevedo took fifth in the B9-Group 4 division with a 37.025, placing sixth on bars (9.100), fifth on floor (9.450), ninth on beam (9.250) and tied for 10th on vault (9.225).
The Level 6 gymnasts all finished in the top 10 in the all-around.
Chloe Holm led her team with a 37.025 in division R2-Group 3, to place fourth in the all-around. She finished fourth on vault (9.225), tied for sixth on beam (9.175), seventh on bars (9.125) and tied for ninth on floor (9.500).
Karina Munoz took sixth in the R6-Group 2 division with a 36.925. She tied for second on bars (9.275), tied for fifth on beam (9.300) and placed 10th on vault (9.150) and 12th on floor (9.350).
Sophia Mann also finished sixth in the R1-Group 3 division all-around with a 36.875. She took silver on beam (9.500) and placed sixth on bars (9.050), tied for 10th on floor (9.475) and 12th on vault (8.850).
Allison Nish was eighth in the R4-Group 3 all-around with a 36.825, placing seventh on beam (9.425), eighth on vault (9.100), ninth on bars (8.850) and tied for 12th on floor (9.450).
Geneva Lara took ninth place in the R1-Group 4 all-around, placing fourth on vault (9.125) and floor (9.550), eighth on beam (9.175) and tied for 14th on bars (8.775).
NyIanna Spencer finished eighth in the R2-Group 4 division with an all-around score of 36.375. She also brought home second on vault (9.225), tied for seventh on floor (9.525), ninth on bars (8.925) and 14th on beam (8.700).
