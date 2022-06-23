Change for Mustangs

Cash Achziger will not be returning to the sidelines at Mojave High School as the head football coach, a surprising change by the Mojave Unified School District Board that has sparked accusations and petitions by parents and community members to not only reinstate the long-time coach, but remove the district superintendent and a Mojave High teacher.
Achziger, a walk-on coach who works as an engineer, has coached the Mustangs since 2013, winning four championships during a run of seven consecutive seasons advancing to the title game, while moving from the CIF-Southern Section to the CIF-Central Section.
Achziger began as an assistant football coach in 1992 under former long-time head coach Larry Satterfield.
“I just can’t believe, I’ve been walking around for weeks now, ‘How can they do that to somebody that’s given all this time?’ I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about my staff,” Achziger said. “How do you get rid of a staff with 125 years of coaching experience and have dedicated their lives and done a lot of things for the kids in this town? I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about my other three coaches. How do you take that away from the kids? It’s not like we’ve done anything wrong.”
Since Achziger is a walk-on coach, the position is opened up every year and an on-campus teacher would have preference if one applied for the job.
Achziger alleges no one else initially applied for the position when it opened in late January and he was urged by the Mojave High principal and athletic director to reapply for his position in early March, when the job was opened to the public on March 15.
Achziger said the position was opened up again and this time received interest from a physical education teacher and former football coach from Orange County — Joshua Waybright — who was approved by the school board as the new head coach on May 12.
District superintendent Dr. Katherine Aguirre said Waybright was already an incoming teacher when he applied for the coaching position, giving him preference for the job.
“It is a new teacher to the district, yes,” Aguirre said. “The board approves coaching and the teacher was already hired and had also submitted the letter of interest for the coaching position and it was already board approved. He’s an incoming teacher.
“It’s not that unusual. We have a code and contract that we have to follow. (Achziger is) a walk-on coach, meaning he’s not a full-time employee and we have to, by contract, offer annual jobs, all coaching jobs are for the season. At the end of the season that contract terminates and then you fly it again, meaning you advertise the job again and then rehire every year. He’s been, obviously that those coaches have been successful, but every year the job does get reapplied for. According to our contract with the teacher’s union, they have the right of first refusal, so if there’s a teacher who is qualified to take that coaching position, they have first dibs. It happens that this year we have a teacher who is qualified to teach, who wants to coach, but it doesn’t mean the rest of the coaches can’t continue with the program. They can all apply to be the assistant coaches.”
Waybright coached at Canyon High in Anaheim for one season in 2021 and at South Torrance High for 13 seasons, leading the Spartans to the CIF-Southern Section Northwest Division championship game in 2010.
“As we go into this season, they opened up the coaching job to the district like they always do,” Achziger said. “Nobody takes it and then they called me and I put in for it. The principal wanted me to be the coach and the athletic director wanted me to be the coach. So I go out there through spring and I was working with them for about four weeks and then I got a call ‘Hey, your name is not even on the agenda.’ After I was asked to put my name in twice and the principal thought I was the coach and the athletic director thought I was the coach.
“I’m an engineer at the airport. I have a career. I’m not going to cry wolf over something that didn’t happen. I’m just walking around in a fog going, ‘This is disgusting. Why would somebody be like this?’ She could have called me in, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do. We don’t think you’re the right fit anymore. We’re going to bring another coach in.’ Nobody has even said a word to me. Nothing. I feel like I let the kids down because I went and stuck up for them. It was kind of hard.
“I’m asking why and not once did they tell me they hired somebody else. She stood in front of me and didn’t tell me they hired somebody else. I even asked her, she wouldn’t answer. I needed to know. I had to wait until the board meeting to find out they approved somebody else and not me. OK, I’m done then. That’s how I had to find out.”
Achziger said he has had issues with a teacher at Mojave High, who Achziger alleges was harassing students, including football players, on the campus.
Achziger said the behavior of the teacher persisted for months without resolution, despite going to the Mojave High administration before he took his concerns to the district offices.
“That has nothing to do with football,” Aguirre said of the issues with a Mojave High teacher. “Our teachers are on campus all day. They are the ones that are dealing with any and all issues at school and so if there has been something that was an issue with a player they would have reported it to the coach.”
Aguirre denied Achziger was not rehired as retribution for complaining about the teacher.
“That’s not the case at all,” Aguirre said. “I mean, they have, that’s happening and that’s not at all happening. I’m not involved in the initial hiring process of any coaches. Any complaints against any personnel are investigated through our human resources department.”
Aguirre said she was no more involved in the hiring of the Mojave High football coach than other coaching positions.
“Normally that is the principal and the athletic director and human resources department,” Aguirre said of the hiring of coaches. “Not any more involved, no.”
Sammi Barbic, the mother of students in the school district, who is part of the nonprofit anti-bullying organization Mommies of Mojave, is leading the petition effort to reinstate Achziger and remove Aguirre and the Mojave High teacher.
“Why I’m so adamant about telling coach Cash’s story and getting it out there is because what is being done to him is really, really wrong,” said Barbic. “A lot of the kids have earned his trust there with the school, the football program. What’s being done to him and his staff, I’m perplexed at the whole situation to be honest with you.
“I’ve only known coach Cash for a few months but I’ve known some of the ladies out here for a couple of years now. We’re all football moms. There’s been a lot of things going on at the school, not only the high school but the elementary as well. I guess our biggest concern is coaches that are hired or staff that is hired that are there for our kids that actually care for the kids and really genuinely want to see them do good and want to see them succeed and actually take time out with them are the ones being removed from the school, which doesn’t make any sense to me. The way that it is being done is almost like a slap in the face. There’s no notice. It’s like pulling the rug out from beneath their feet and letting them fall. I just don’t get it.
“Our cries are not being heard as a community, most importantly as the children that are in the school that don’t want coach Cash and his staff to leave. I’m not understanding why we’re not putting the kids first and why the superintendent is not following through with what she said she was going to do.”
Barbic said her organization had a two-hour meeting with Aguirre to implement anti-bullying measures, but said they have not been applied.
“There are a few yes,” Aguirre said of angry community members.
Barbic said she wants to have a meeting with the superintendent as well as the teacher.
“We want to go in peacefully,” Barbic said. “We want to have the students talk to the superintendent because they are the ones attending the school and they are the ones that need to be heard. At the end of the day, they are the ones that are there all day that have to deal with the staff. I believe they should have a voice and they should have a choice as to what happens.
“Us as advocates and as parents and as a community should be coming together collectively to make that better for them. They should feel safe at school. They shouldn’t be told that the sports program is not important and that they will pull a coach that has been there for them for however many years and just put someone else in. It’s not cool to do that to kids. It has long-term effects. People don’t think it does, but it really does. It’s like seeing a counselor for so long and then all of a sudden they pull that counselor from you and you have somebody else that you have to open up to all over again. It’s consistency that’s key and they are lacking that.”
Achziger said a big part of coaching is helping and communicating with the student-athletes off the field.
“All the stuff you do as a coach, besides the game itself, because I could tell you what kids don’t have two squares a day,” Achziger said. “I could tell what kid I’m going to have to buy shoes for. That’s the involvement we have with our players. What I told my staff years ago is when I started this is what’s going to work is we have to show these kids that they are valued, that we care about them. No matter how bad they piss us off and how much we want them to run around the goal posts a million times. We have to show them how much they are valued, because it has to start somewhere and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve shown the kids that we care. We talk to them, with them. We don’t talk at them. Don’t get me wrong, there is tough love, but I’ve gotten more out of getting to know these kids personally than I ever had just yelling at them getting them to do a drill. Don’t get me wrong, we know our x’s and o’s. These kids play for us because we care. It’s the truth. We let them know they can do anything they put their minds to. I’ve only got 17 kids, so they hear it enough. It’s not like I’ve got 100 guys.
“For me it’s about the kids, it’s not about me. I just don’t think we have the right people around here taking care of our kids. If you are going to treat people like that, then the kids aren’t valued and that’s my biggest concern right now. I don’t think they value our kids. One thing I’m so proud of with our football program is that every kid that entered my football program and stuck with it has graduated. I’ve got freshman on my varsity team, so any of those kids that come in, they always graduate. That’s what we’re really proud of, knowing that we’re making a difference with some of these kids that need help.”
