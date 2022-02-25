Championship heartbreak

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team seemed poised to complete a miraculous comeback Thursday night.
The Roadrunners trailed Garces Memorial by 20 points at halftime in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 Championship game and had cut the deficit to four points with under a minute remaining.
That would be as close as the Roadrunners would get, as they would not make another basket and lost to Garces 61-51 in the title game at Rosamond High School.
It was the first loss of the season for the Roadrunners (25-1), who were trying to win their second CIF championship. The Roadrunners won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A championship in 2008, after advancing to the championship in 2007.
“We’re a great team,” Rosamond senior Alex Gonzalez said. “We’re like all-around, all positions. We do everything great. At the end of the day, they were just a little bit bigger than us. That doesn’t mean heart. I thought for sure we could have played a lot harder and smarter, but we did everything we could. I’m proud of my team.”
Rosamond, the No. 1 seed, took an early lead, but the Rams quickly answered after committing turnovers on their first two possessions.
Garces sophomore Louis Duarte hit the second 3-pointer for the Rams to take a 6-4 lead they would not relinquish.
“I thought we played pretty hard,”Gonzalez said. “We for sure came out a little nervous, but we ended up picking it back up. At the end of the day we played our heart out and you can’t do more than that.
“I love these guys and I’m proud they did everything they could.”
Garces hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead that would last until late in the third quarter.
Garces led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and 39-19 at halftime.
“We weren’t discouraged or anything,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “Our boys battled. They fought back. We had a shorter bench than they did, so there wasn’t much I could do to stay out of foul trouble, but they never gave up. It just shows you the heart and dedication this team has. They worked their butt off all year long.
“I don’t know what else to say. They left it all out there second half. We made adjustments at halftime. We were down 20 at half and we came back.”
The Roadrunners cut the deficit to five, 43-38, late in the third quarter on the third 3-pointer in the quarter by freshman Moses Wright.
Rosamond outscored Garces 19-6 in the third quarter.
“We know we can score,” Rosamond junior Aaron Blake said. “That was the main thing. We know we were down way more than we should have been at half. We know that we can score. We know 20 points is nothing if we actually try on defense and offense.”
Blake had a rebound and putback early in the fourth quarter, to cut it again to five, 45-40, but the Rams answered with a 7-2 run to take a 52-42 lead.
“Energy. It was the energy. They came out knowing they were a bigger school, they’re (Division) 3,” said Blake. “Just disappointing. They wanted it probably just as bad as we did. They got a good lead, kept hitting their shots.
“Second half, we stepped up on defense. We should have pressed from the jump. We had the energy. We had momentum. We had layups. We missed shots.”
Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 55-51, the closest the Roadrunners had been since the first quarter.
But the Rams were 4-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“We had foul trouble,” Tapia said. “We would have made it. I told the boys all year. 15 missed free throws. There’s our game right there. We win the game if we make our free throws.”
Blake led the Roadrunners with 16 points, nine in the second half, Wright finished with 13 points, senior Garett Kofahl scored 11 points, Gonzalez had six and Borrego scored five.
The Roadrunners had seven players available for the game and two fouled out.
Garces (13-19) won their first title in 10 years and have won several in program history.
The Rams were the No. 2 seed in Division 3 two years ago and advanced to the semifinals.
Garces was the No. 14 seed in this year’s 16-team division.
“That’s a Division 3 school that tanked all year long (to get) into this Division 4 bracket,” Tapia said. “Central Section is probably the worst governed section for basketball and they need to get it together, because what they’re doing to teams right now is unfair.”
Duarte led the Rams with 23 points, including going 5-for-5 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Garces freshman Asher Garde scored 14 points, with three 3-pointers.
A total of eight Garces players scored and two fouled out.
“First of all, shout out to Rosamond. Incredible season. Great team. A class act. Sportsmanship all the way through to the players,” Garces coach Brian Dignan said. “We knew they weren’t going away. They had a ton of confidence. They won 25 games. They got some guys who are dynamic individual players and talents. We knew they were going to bring it at us and they did. They put us on our heels a little bit.
“Our guys responded and came through as a team and played better team D. They got some stops when we needed and took the momentum back.”
The Rams do not have any seniors on the team.
While Rosamond went undefeated to win the High Desert League title, Garces finished last, at 1-9, in the Southwest Yosemite League.
“We’re a real young team and we played a real tough schedule, so to get these wins and get this championship gives them all the confidence in the world,” Dignan said. “It’s a reward for all the hard work all season. I’m just so happy for the guys and so proud of them.”
