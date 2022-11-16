 Skip to main content
Women’s Golf | CCCAA State Championships

Championship experience

AVC’s Schafer finishes in top 20 at state golf tourney

Antelope Valley College women’s golfer Madison Schafer accomplished her goal of making it to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships.

Then, the sophomore excelled. 

