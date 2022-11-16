Championship experience

Antelope Valley College women’s golfer Madison Schafer accomplished her goal of making it to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships.
Then, the sophomore excelled.
She finished tied for 20th out of the field of 56 golfers when the two-day tournament ended on Monday at Morro Bay Golf Course.
“I felt happy as well as motivated after the tournament,” Schafer said. “I felt happy because I made it to the state finals and I was able to perform for my family and coach on the golf course. However, I also feel so motivated to keep going and continue improving. My scores are great, but I know I can make them even better.
“State was good for me because I have more experience and I was able to see other competitors and how they handle the game.”
Schafer, who finished with a two-day total of 171, shot an 89 on Sunday, the first day of the tournament where just four golfers broke 80.
“Morro Bay has to be one of the most difficult and beautiful golf courses that I have played so far,” she said. “The course was in great shape and had some of the best views I’ve ever seen.”
The layout of the course, though beautiful, was a challenge all on its own.
“The entire course is built off of the side of a mountain, so everything sloped towards the ocean,” Schafer said. “There were so many different factors that came into play on every shot.”
AVC women’s golf coach Patrick Londono said the course was the most difficult one he’s seen in his four years with the Marauders.
But, on Day 2, Schafer shaved seven strokes off her first-round score to finish with an 82, which was the 12th-best round of the day.
“Madison played with guts and determination at the state tournament,” Londono said. “Her ability to respond to adversity and improve by seven strokes on Day 2 was tremendous. I’m very proud of how she prepared in the practice round and put it into action in the state tournament.”
It was that preparation that Schafer said helped her the most on improving her score on the second day.
“I played better in the second round, because I spent a lot of time analyzing and learning the golf course,” she said. “We played a practice round, took notes and went through each hole to see what we could possibly expect while playing in the match. When the second day came, I felt well-prepared and ready to play.”
Schafer also had the support of her family and friends during the tournament.
Her mom, dad, sister, stepdad, both grandparents and very close family friends all made the drive to Morro Bay to support her.
“Usually I don’t have spectators, but I wanted everyone to be there,” Schafer said. “Having those I love supporting me on the side felt very empowering, because I was so excited to show them everything I’ve worked so hard for.”
Schafer is hoping to continue playing college golf at the next level, especially because she feels she can keep getting better.
“Madison has been a major part of AVC women’s golf and we look forward to her next chapter in competitive golf,” Londono said.
