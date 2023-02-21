Championship Bound

The Littlerock boys soccer team made history for the second year in a row by defeating Tesoro 4-0 on Saturday to reach their first CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game.
With the win, the Lobos also earned a berth into the state tournament — another first for the Lobos.
“We’re just beyond proud,” Littlerock co-coach Gloria Meza said.
The Lobos (16-1-4) reached the semifinals for the first time in school history last year, but lost 2-1 in a heartbreaker after allowing two goals in the final five minutes of the game.
That loss has been fueling Littlerock this season.
“It’s been driving me,” Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco said. “I remember that feeling. I didn’t like it at all.”
The Lobos, who shared the Golden League title with Quartz Hill this season, have posted four shutouts in the playoffs.
“I think we’re a lot more hungry,” Villafranco said. “We have a lot more confidence to go out and win it.”
Freshman goalkeeper Nelson Flores made six saves, three in each half, on Saturday.
“This guy was amazing that day,” Meza said. “They came at him with everything.”
The defense has also been strong throughout the playoffs.
“Our defense is very good,” Villafranco said. “They’re very solid, all of them. They play with each other very well and they’re all very strong. They don’t miss any balls.”
The Lobos got a slow start to the first half, but scored just before halftime to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
“They struggled at first,” Meza said. “It was a very intense first half. They play very good, but it takes awhile for them to get acclimated to the other team.”
Littlerock co-coach Javier Meza made a switch late in the first half and entered senior Antonio Chavez III from the bench. Five minutes later, in the 39th minute, Chavez put the Lobos on the board with an assist from Villafranco.
“He came off the bench and made the difference,” Villafranco said. “He scored the first goal, which I think got us going.”
That goal gave Littlerock the confidence it needed going into the second half.
“I think that goal made all the difference and the boys started playing better,” Gloria Meza said.
Villafranco, who was a part of all four goals, agreed.
“We started off a bit slow, but I think we really woke up in the second half,” he said. “I think getting a goal late in the first half before halftime helped us out a lot.”
Sophomore Joaquin Garcia put the Lobos ahead 2-0 when he scored 19 minutes into the second half on an assist from Villafranco.
“After that second goal, that’s when we knew (we would win),” Gloria Meza said.
Villafranco scored a goal of his own in the 21st minute with an assist from Garcia to make it 3-0.
In stoppage time, Villafranco made it 4-0 on an assist from junior Anthony Contreras. Villafranco finished with two goals and two assists.
“It felt great, especially knowing that last year we lost in the semifinals,” Villafranco said. “Just knowing that I could help the team out felt pretty good.”
The Mezas and the entire Littlerock community are happy to be hosting their first championship game against Orange Lutheran at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Littlerock High School. If there is rain before the game, it will be moved to Antelope Valley High School.
“We’re very excited,” Gloria Meza said. “All of our staff and students are really excited, too. We’re hoping we’re able to give them a good game and the championship.
“The families and the community itself has just been so supportive of us.”
Villafranco is ready to play for the title and knows this means a lot to the school and community.
“I’m very excited. I feel like playing all ready,” he said. “It means a lot. I’ve been going to the games since I was little, especially my sister’s games. I’ve just always been wanting to win something with that school and make history. Now that I have the opportunity to do it, I don’t want to just let it slip away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.