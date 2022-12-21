Rams Packers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay questions a call in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Monday in Green Bay, Wis. The Rams lost 24-12.

LOS ANGELES — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history.

One more loss will make them the league’s worst defending champions; only these Rams (4-10) and the 1999 Denver Broncos ever lost 10 games after raising the trophy. Los Angeles is the first defending champ to miss the playoffs since 2016.

