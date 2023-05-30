Champion Bobcats

FRESNO — It turns out, second time’s a charm.
Last year, the Boron softball team made it to the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game at Fresno State, where the big stage could’ve gotten to them after losing to Caruthers, 14-4.
But when one of the state’s top pitchers, Hailey Davis, got a two-run lead entering the top of the fifth inning, it was pretty much a wrap.
“I felt like I was getting stronger in the circle,” the junior pitcher said.
This year’s team knew entering the game they had been there and done that and their bats came alive at the right time as the Bobcats didn’t let history repeat itself, defeating Dos Palos, 6-1, in the Division 5 championship gam, Saturday afternoon at Fresno State.
“Not many players have played on a field like this, and I think they were kind of nervous,” Davis said. “I’m just really excited. I feel like we earned this.”
Davis, who took the loss in last year’s championship game, was named the game’s Most Inspirational Player, as she pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out 12. She was also 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run.
The Bobcats (22-2) advanced to the state championship tournament with the victory where they will travel to face San Fernando (19-7) at 4 p.m. today. Boron is seeded No. 7 in the SoCal Division 4 bracket, while the Tigers are seeded second.
Things didn’t go Boron’s way at the beginning of Saturday’s game. Davis walked leadoff batter Denise Fonseca to open the game following a lengthy at-bat. Kiley Lish then laid down the most perfect bunt that went in between Davis and first baseman Jordan Davis, putting two runners on with no outs.
Hailey Davis then struck out Hannah Slimp to record the first out of the game.
Both runners advanced following a dropped ball by catcher Leannie Lopez. Lilianna Coronado then popped out in the infield to Payton Fox. The slightest hesitation by Fox allowed Fonseca to score for the game’s first run, giving the Broncos (13-9) a 1-0 lead.
Dos Palos knew that hits would be at a minimal against Davis (19-1), so its strategy would be throughout the game to play small ball and manufacture runs via the bunt, while moving runners over.
Following the rocky first inning, Hailey Davis settled down. She struck out at least two batters in five of the seven innings pitched.
The Broncos held a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but Boron got to starter Brianne Raney the second time around.
Lopez led off the inning with a hard single to left. Hailey Davis then roped a double to left field, scoring Lopez to tie the score 1-1. Freshman Bella Job then hit a ball to center field, which was dropped allowing Hailey Davis to score. Jordan Davis then reached on another error by Fonseca allowing Job to score and giving the Bobcats a 3-1 lead.
“I feel amazing,” said Lopez, who finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs. “I knew we would get this ring. We worked hard all season, and we believed in ourselves. After the first inning, we got the jitters out. I’m just so happy for us.”
Both teams struggled defensively as the game saw a total of nine errors, five by the Bobcats. Hailey Davis, however, was able to pitch around Boron’s miscues. Dos Palos’ errors were much more egregious as they allowed runners to score, while the Bobcats’ errors didn’t.
One defensive play did stand out for Boron in the top of the fifth inning.
With two outs, Fonseca singled to center, as the ball got passed Savanna Wilson. Wilson hustled to get the ball and her relay went to Kaili York, just as Fonseca reached third base. Fonseca was inexplicably sent home and York gunned her down at the plate as Lopez applied the tag, preserving the 3-1 lead.
The Bobcats took advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning. York led off the inning with a single, followed by Lopez’s second hit of the afternoon putting runners on first and second. Hailey Davis hit a deep fly to right field and York scored all the way from second base for a 4-1 lead.
Job then singled to left field, and another error by the left fielder allowed the ball to roll to the fence. Job rounded the bases and scored to increase the lead, 6-1.
“I thought, overall, we played well,” Job said. “We picked each other up when we got down. I’m just so ecstatic right now. I’m so proud of my team. We did this together. I can’t wait to hang the banner up in the school.”
The Broncos tried to rally in the top of the sixth inning, but Davis wasn’t having it. After Slimp reached on an error, she promptly struck out the next two batters, silencing the Dos Palos crowd.
Another error by the Bobcats in the top of the seventh inning allowed another batter to reach base, but Davis retired the next two batters — one by strikeout and the clincher was a soft liner right back to her to seal the victory.
“I was getting a little impatient out there because we weren’t hitting the ball. I just told the girls to hit it hard and let it rain like confetti,” Boron head coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “I’m super excited for the girls. All week, we worked on the things we needed to work on. I know we made errors, but I told them just to shake it off. I’m so excited right now, but I just can’t show it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.