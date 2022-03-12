Chambers heads to Nike Indoor Nationals

Lancaster senior Mikalyn Chambers won the girls long jump against Littlerock and Knight in a Golden League meet on Wednesday.
Chambers’ leap of 18 feet, 8.5 inches is a school record and qualified her for the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York this Sunday.
Chambers will be competing in the Girls Long Jump Emerging Elite event at the meet.
According to Athletic.net, Chambers’ mark ranks 23rd in the country. It was five feet longer than the second-place finisher at the Golden League meet.
She also won the 100-meter dash at the meet.
In other events at the Wednesday meet, the Lancaster girls won the 4x100 relay, while the Knight boys won the relay.
Knight’s Avi Guzman won the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 7 minutes, 38.99 seconds and the girls 800 (3:23.76), while Littlerock’s Alberto Iniguez won the boys 1,600 (5:14.30).
Knight’s Katherine Macias (23.93) was the lone competitor in the girls 100-meter hurdles, while teammate Jacob Hunter (17.63) was the only competitor in the boys event.
Hunter also won the boys 300-meter hurdles as the only runner (50.82), while Littlerock’s Carlita Spears won the girls 300-meter hurdles (59.25) also as the lone competitor.
Spears also won the girls 400-meter dash (1:14.68), while Lancaster’s Nabil Stewart (54.09) won the boys 400.
Knight’s Victor James was victorious in the boys 100-meter dash (12.09).
Littlerock’s Jonathan Guerra won the boys 800 (2:28.70), beating out teammate Iniguez. Guerra also won the boys 3,200 (12:16.52).
Lancaster’s Kaleah Florence (31.05) and Elijah Perryman (26.33) won the girls and boys 200-meter dash, respectively.
Knight’s Caiden Word won the boys long jump (15-06.75).
Littlerock’s William Mejia won both the boys discus throw (69-08) and shot put (27-00), while Knight’s Macias won both girls events, with a throw of 90-08 in the discus and 24-11 in the shot put.
Boys Volleyball
Lancaster 3, Quartz Hill 2
QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster boys volleyball team battled its way to a five-set victory, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14, over host Quartz Hill in a Golden League match on Friday.
“The whole team just stepped up. We’ve been really battling and just trying to learn the game,” Lancaster coach Alfredo Garcia said.
The Eagles are now 6-12 overall and 3-1 in Golden League play after learning they had to forfeit a game against Littlerock. But they didn’t let that news bother them against the Royals (8-4, 3-1).
“It was a full team effort,” Garcia said. “Everyone made plays when we needed them to make a play.”
Garcia said he was especially happy with the way his team continued to fight and didn’t let anything bother them on their way to victory, even after going up 2-0 and having Quartz Hill come back to tie the match at 2-all.
“I’m just very proud of the young men,” he said.
Lancaster will play host to Knight on Wednesday. Quartz Hill plays in the Dos Pueblos Tournament today before returning to Golden League play on Wednesday at Eastside.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 10, Palmdale 0 (5)
QUARTZ HILL — Quartz Hill pitcher Logan Reddemann shut down Palmdale, allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts in a 10-0, five-inning win over the Falcons on Friday.
Jayden Steinhurst went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Royals (4-4, 2-0 Golden League), while Gus Swaner finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Quartz Hill plays Sylmar at home today in the El Camino Tournament before returning to Golden League play against Lancaster on Wednesday.
Palmdale (2-8, 0-2) plays at Knight on Wednesday.
Paraclete 11, Brentwood 5
BRENTWOOD — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Brentwood 11-5 Friday in a Gold Coast League road game.
John Balok pitched six strong innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out five to earn the win for the Spirits (9-1, 4-0 GCL),
Paraclete’s Nomar Vasquez finished 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, while Julian Cuevas went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Donovan Chao also hit his first home run for the Spirits, while Chase Chapman and Daniel Munoz added two hits apiece and Cameron Estes scored three runs.
Paraclete plays at Los Osos today in the Crescenta Valley Tournament.
