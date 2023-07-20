Celebrating Joyful Janell

The Rosamond community has been in mourning for the past week.
One of the brightest stars in the community, the life of the party, a joy to everyone, Janell Tia “JT” Grimes passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of July 10. She was 18 and had just graduated from Rosamond High School on June 1. Funeral arrangements are pending, but most likely will be in August.
“A light has gone out in our small little town. A light only JT carried,” said Tamra Tunnell, a former coach and family friend of the Grimes. “To know her was to love her. She kept a smile on everyone’s faces and brought joy to our hearts. To watch someone so young with so many decks stacked against them and still find a reason to be grateful is a lesson we can all learn from.
“JT had a soul no one could tarnish and taught us to always dance like no one’s watching. We are better people to have known JT. She had a strong faith in God and we have no doubt she is now is the arms of our Heavenly Father along with her beautiful mother. We will miss her tremendously but we will all carry her in our hearts forever.”
Janell, the 14th of Leonard and the late Eileen Grimes’ 15 children, was born with Down Syndrome, but that never stopped her from achieving her goals and living her life to the fullest with an abundance of happiness she shared with whomever she came in contact with.
She loved basketball, Chuck E. Cheese, her birthday, dancing, music, especially gospel music, laughing, snacking, swimming and, most of all, she loved her family.
“We treated her normal, just like everybody else,” Janell’s older sister and mother’s namesake Eileen Grimes said. “My mom, she would always reiterate, over and over, she said, ‘You know what, I don’t want JT being treated differently than anybody else. I love her equally the same as everybody else in here, we’re going to treat her the same.’”
All 14 of her siblings — Leilani, Lonnell, Norell, Sarah, Shanell, Karnell, Lashante, Leonard Jr., Eileen, Cheyanne, Abraham, Hannah, Maeyll and Liberty — loved her just the same. She was special to all of them and holds a special place in their hearts.
“She was kind of like the sister that everybody wanted to look after, I guess, in a sense,” her older brother Lashante Grimes said. “The one who we felt needed the most love and support. For me, every time I came back to visit, it was always to make sure my mom was OK and that Janell was OK.”
The Grimes’ matriarch passed away suddenly, as well, on June 2, 2016.
“The two community favorites. The crowd pleasers,” Lashante said of his mother and Janell.
It was especially jarring to hear of Janell’s death for Lashante, who lives in Canada with his wife and two children, including a daughter with special needs.
“It was kind of a shocker to myself, as well, because I have a daughter who has special needs,” he said. “So, it was saddening to hear how my sister who has special needs passed away at a young age. It just made me think about my daughter.
“Every time I see kids with Down Syndrome, they always just make me smile. They remind me of JT.”
For Eileen, Janell was the glue that kept the family together after their mother died.
“She was the reason that always kept me coming back to Rosamond to see how she was doing,” said Eileen, who resides in Bakersfield. “She was always the one that when I saw her, she would always run down a list of all the siblings and ask where they were. … JT, she was that glue for me.
“Anybody who knew me well, they knew that I had favorite siblings and I wasn’t ashamed to say it. I called them my dream team, they were my top three and JT, she was at the top of my pyramid. I would always tell her that.”
Janell had a unique presence. She often effortlessly stole the spotlight in whatever room she entered.
One of the highlights of her high school career was getting to play in a Rosamond High School girls basketball game with her older sisters Hannah and Maeyll against Frazier Mountain on Jan. 24, 2020.
The Valley Press was on hand to watch as Janell scored the first basket of the game, on her fourth shot attempt, as the crowd erupted and the opposing players applauded.
In true Janell fashion, she started dancing after her basket.
“I was actually visiting and I got to see that game,” said Lashante, who moved to Canada in 2018. “That was exciting to see just in how someone who can be so small but bring such joy and happiness to a community to where we can all come together to celebrate her making one shot in a high school basketball game.
“She loved playing basketball. Basketball was her favorite sport. That was awesome to see that game where she was able to play and she got to play with her older sisters as well.”
Eileen was also there with her sisters that night and said she was thankful to Rosamond girls basketball coach Justin Armstrong for setting that up for Janell.
“I know that was a very big highlight for her,” she said.
That game was also a favorite memory for Armstrong.
“Anytime someone asks me about (my) favorite moment in basketball, it’s having her step on the court with her two sisters and playing,” he said. “Hands down my favorite memory that I’ve ever had. I always think about it, I like talking about it, because the joy on her face was just, man, priceless.”
Armstrong had her this past school year in his video production class, one of the few general education classes Janell got to take. During one class, near the end of the day, he put the video from that special basketball game on one of the TVs and Janell stood and watched herself play.
“She was loving it,” he said. “She loved watching herself play basketball. … She just loved the sport.”
Janell was kind to everybody, even high-fiving all of the Frazier Mountain players after her basket in that game. It seemed everyone in the high school knew her.
“She’d walk through the halls, giving people high-fives,” Armstrong said. “Any time there was music on, she’d be dancing. She was quite a character.
“The life of the party, life of the campus. She might have been the most popular kid in school. I think everybody knew her name. Everyone knew JT.”
Her popularity seemed to extend outside of the walls of Rosamond High School.
“If you didn’t know Janell, it’s like, were you even living in Rosamond?” Lashante said with a laugh.
Janell’s high school special education teacher Paul Tondreau saw her friendliness on a daily basis.
“Janell was a girl who brought joy to the everything,” he said. “If she saw you walking by, she could be with her friends maybe 100 feet away, and she would yell out, ‘Hi (fill in your name),’ while waving her hands. She did this with everyone she saw. She always went out of her way to let you know you were special to her.
“She also put everything she had into what she did. She always wanted to work. Where other kids her age are trying to get out of work, she was up and volunteering before anyone asked. She had struggles, but was always brave in her attempts to do something. Everyone in the classroom was her friend, and she would greet them in the morning with a bear hug that often looked more like a tackle. It was just another way of her putting in her all to show them how special they were. What will always stay with me when I think of Janell is her laugh. It was distinct, and it lit up her face.”
Rosamond teacher Mark Notterman was on the receiving end of Janell’s welcoming demeanor, meeting her as an elementary student on his first day working for the district more than 10 years ago.
“I was assigned to her classroom as a paraeducator,” Notterman said. “She was the first student that approached me and asked my name. I was instantly drawn to her spirit and her personality. She was outgoing and loved to laugh, and joke. Eventually we were both at the high school and I got to see her every day again. I got to see that the connection that JT and I had, wasn’t exclusive to me. She made special connections to everyone that she came in contact with. She had inside jokes, special catch phrases, and handshakes with so many of us.
“We go into education to help the students and to positively impact their lives. I hope that I did that for JT because she definitely did it for me. There is a hole in my heart that will never be filled now that she is gone. I will miss her every day. Our Rosamond family was forever changed by her love and will forever feel a little less joyful without her.”
Eileen recalled walking around with Janell at a Rosamond basketball game to watch one of her sisters play and that’s when she learned just how popular her younger sister was.
“I just remember everybody coming up to her and saying, ‘Hey, JT,’” Eileen said. “She had little handshakes with everybody. I just looked at her and I was like, ‘JT, you’re even more popular than I was in high school, this is crazy.’ … She would just smile real big and look at me over her glasses and shrug her shoulders. She’s got so many friends here and that’s so great to know.”
Every day at school, she would eat her lunch during the break and then go into the common area on the backside of the gym where there is a sort of stage and dance to whatever music was playing as her classmates cheered her on.
“She was the party,” Eileen said. “Dancing was probably her favorite pastime other than Chuck E. Cheese. She could out-dance you in a heartbeat — do not challenge Janell.”
Janell would always let you know about her favorite things if you sat down and had a conversation with her.
“No. 1, you’ll know exactly what day and month her birthday is (Nov. 9), because she will let you know, probably invite you to her birthday as well,” Eileen said. “She’ll also tell you where her favorite place to go is, which is Chuck E. Cheese. That is the second thing, if you have a conversation with JT, right off the bat. And, she’ll definitely talk to you about her siblings, because she loved all of her siblings so much.
“I truly believe we were all her best friends, even though she picked favorites.”
Janell lived by her own rules. She didn’t have just one favorite color or one favorite snack, she decided each day what her favorite things were, even siblings.
“She never played by the rules or by the norm,” Eileen said. “She was so abnormal, she had a disability, but I really felt like she honed in on that and that was her strength. … She was the rule breaker. She was amazing.”
The weekend before Janell’s passing, Eileen took her to the beach and said they had a great time.
“When I took her to the beach, I told her, ‘There’s not enough snacks for when we go to the beach. We can go to Walmart and you can pick up whatever you want,’” Eileen said. “And she looked up at me, she put her hand on my shoulder, she looked into my eyes and she said, ‘Eileen, you’re my favorite.’
“I just looked at her and I was like, ‘You’re full of it, JT, because you’re going to change your mind,” she added laughing. “She knew how to work the system.”
Eileen and Janell had plans for this summer.
“This was basically her first summer as an adult, so we were prepared to do it all,” Eileen said. “We were prepared to do the road trip.”
Eileen didn’t know until it was too late that Janell had decided to go through graduation this year. She regretted not taking her sister to prom.
“I would’ve took her and it would be me and her and we would’ve done the limo and we would’ve had a great time,” Eileen said. “I was just glad that she was able to graduate.”
Graduating was important to Janell, who wanted to accomplish the things her siblings before her had accomplished.
“Her graduation, that was a big thing for her,” said Eileen, who added Janell also wanted to go to college.
As she walked across the stage after receiving her diploma, Janell threw her hands up in the air and relished the cheers from the crowd.
“She touched everybody’s lives,” Armstrong said. “She was always laughing, always giggling and she was always messing with people. She just had a great, great, great personality.”
Just how much Janell and the Grimes family are loved in the Rosamond community and throughout the Antelope Valley was evident when the GoFundMe account they set up for funeral expenses went over their goal of $10,000 in just two days with 198 donors.
“That just shows you how much not only Janell and just the rest of the family, how the community pulls together for us,” Lashante said.
The GoFundMe is still open. Funds will not only pay for funeral expenses, but might help family members be able to travel to the funeral. The GoFundMe link is: https://gofund.me/dd4b4194.
“It’s crazy the outpouring, I think, that my family has seen from everything, especially from the community and people that we know personally and people that have known JT in passing, it’s honestly amazing,” Eileen said. “All of me and my siblings, our hearts are so full, especially knowing that JT had this many fans.”
Everyone can learn from how Janell so freely and happily lived her life.
“Janell would always keep you smiling, always keep you laughing. She always tried her best and she gave big hugs,” Lashante said. “That would probably be her advice to everyone is to be yourself, love yourself and have fun.
“She definitely will be missed.”
