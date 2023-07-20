 Skip to main content
In Memoriam | Janell Grimes (Nov. 9, 2004 — July 10, 2023)

Celebrating Joyful Janell

Recent RHS grad was special to entire Rosamond community

The Rosamond community has been in mourning for the past week. 

One of the brightest stars in the community, the life of the party, a joy to everyone, Janell Tia “JT” Grimes passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of July 10. She was 18 and had just graduated from Rosamond High School on June 1. Funeral arrangements are pending, but most likely will be in August.

