Celebrating Carl

PALMDALE — Carl Bledsoe Jr. loved to coach and teach. The two went hand-in-hand.
After 34 years of coaching, mostly at offensive coordinator, with the Palmdale High School football team, Bledsoe decided the 2021 season would be his last.
And, after years of prodding from his son, Drew, Bledsoe was also planning on retiring from teaching Economics at the high school after this school year.
But Carl never got the chance.
He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71 on Dec. 15, leaving behind his wife of more than 51 years, Janis, as well as Drew and daughter Casey (Bledsoe) Dunn, their spouses, six grandchildren, his brother Thomas and his sister Patricia.
“He liked teaching,” Drew Bledsoe said. “He liked teaching the game of football, he liked kids, he liked the life lessons that the game of football teaches you if it’s done the right way.”
There will be a celebration of life for Carl at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Palmdale High School gymnasium. Any and all who knew Carl are welcome to come and share their memories of the longtime coach. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmdale High School Gridiron Club will be accepted.
Drew Bledsoe said if he had to use one word to describe his father’s life, it would be committed.
“You can see that layered in his life — his commitment to my mom, his kids and just teaching in general,” he said.
Carl met the love of his life, Janis, at Trona High School. She was a year younger than him. He graduated in 1968, she followed in 1969 and the high school sweethearts were married in 1970.
“The love of his life was Jan,” said Williams, former longtime Palmdale High head football coach and athletic director Jeff Williams.
Carl owned his own business, a baseball and trading card shop. He began coaching at Palmdale High School as the sophomore football coach in 1987.
Williams started the following year as an assistant varsity coach and the two became fast friends.
“We hit it off really well,” Williams said. “We’ve just been together ever since.”
When Williams became the head coach just three years later, Bledsoe stood by his side, taking the offensive coordinator position, and was dedicated to helping Williams resurrect the Falcons’ football program.
“When I first took the job in 1991, it was like I almost couldn’t get coaches to coach with me because I’d only been coaching for three years,” Williams said. “Carl was really the only one that said, ‘Hey, I’m going to coach with you and we’re going to make this thing happen.’ We didn’t look back from that point on.”
And the duo did resurrect the program, thanks to hours of work behind the scenes and coaching philosophies that resonated with their players.
“As luck goes to have it, we became very successful, because we didn’t want to be outworked by anyone,” Williams said. “It turned into just a great relationship. We went above and beyond. We were those guys that said, ‘Hey, this has got to be a year-round program.’ We put in weight training and we put in summer and spring programs. Those were the things we needed to be successful with our kids and we were more than willing to do that.”
That dedication always impressed Drew.
“He and Jeff took a lot of pride in resurrecting a program people thought was dead,” he said. “… It’s kind of cool to look back and think with all the culture we have now of, ‘Where can I go to win?’ not ‘Where can I stay and build?’ is admirable. My sophomore year was one of their 0-10 seasons. … We were just like, ‘We’re going to make Palmdale something.’
“That bled into me from their belief in the process of what they were doing and the way that they were going to teach us.”
Drew, who started out on the Falcons’ sidelines as a ball boy at the age of 9, got to play football for Williams and his dad. Then, around 2005, he became an assistant coach with the varsity team.
He was thankful to have so much time with his dad throughout his adult years.
“I was able to spend a lot of time with him and have a lot of good memories,” Drew said.
Williams actually lived with the Bledsoes for three or four years in the early 90s and they became more family than friends.
“That family atmosphere (with the team) was something that just blossomed from our relationship, because everything we did as a team was all about family and treating your family right, treating them fairly,” Williams said. “We had a saying that said, ‘When you’re a Falcon, you’re a Falcon for life.’ And that came from the family atmosphere that we developed in our program.”
And Carl treated his players like family and was always there for any of them who needed him.
“He was one of those true coaches that really cared,” Williams said. “If you were a part of his team, you were an extension of his own family.”
At the encouragement of Williams, Carl went back to school in the 1990s. He majored in social science and, after graduating in 1996 or 97, began teaching social studies at Palmdale High, later teaching Economics advanced placement classes.
“We both helped (each other) find our callings,” Williams said. “When I first took the (head coaching) job, I’d only been coaching three years. He encouraged me even when I was applying for the job and I was interviewing. Carl had many connections with head coaches throughout his tenure and we were able to go to different clinics and I was able to pick their brains and become a more well-rounded head coach candidate because of Carl and his connections.”
Williams was impressed with how he could explain the importance of economics to his students.
“He had kids in his economics class that you would have never thought would be economics students, and he was able to reach them and help them understand the importance of an economics class in your life,” Williams said.
Carl used to give his students quizzes about their beliefs that would tell them where they stood on the political spectrum — conservative, middle ground or liberal. It was important for him to lead his students to making their own opinions, so he made sure none of them knew where he stood on the spectrum.
“He took a lot of pride in teaching the basics and having the kids not know really where he stood,” Drew said. “He could have them formulate their own ideas and opinions rather than have somebody tell them what they should think.”
Both Carl’s parents were teachers and Drew and his sister Casey went into education as well. Drew is currently a guidance counselor at Palmdale High, while Casey, who taught for a couple of years at Palmdale, is a guidance counselor at Bishop Montgomery High School.
Carl appreciated his students’ dedication in the classroom, but also his athletes’ dedication on the field.
“He admired the work ethic of players,” Drew said. “The kids who were just kind of grinders. Obviously, it was nice to coach guys with a lot of talent, but at the same time, the kids that make your team go are the ones that are never going to play football again after high school. They just love it and give it all they’ve got.
“I’ll always remember him just having such an admiration for the time and effort and passion of those kind of blue-collar kids.”
While he had opportunities to be a head coach, he was happy being strictly on the coaching side of things.
“He enjoyed what he was doing and, trust me, there were many people who tried to get him to be a head coach,” Williams said.
Being so close to Williams and his duties as a head coach is what deterred him from taking the helm himself.
“I think it’s kind of Jeff’s fault, because he saw what Jeff went through,” Drew said. “He was just like, ‘I like the football part of it, I don’t necessarily want to deal with the PR and the parents,’ even though he loved talking to parents. He didn’t have to plan those meetings though.
“He would always tease Jeff, ‘No, that’s why you get the big bucks, Jeff.’”
As an assistant coach, he could dedicated all of his energy to the athletes and the Xs and Os.
“He just got to immerse himself in the Xs and Os and the kids and that’s where he liked it,” Drew said.
He did, however, take bigger roles as the vice president and president of the High Desert Coaches Association. He later became involved in the Southern California Football Coaches Association and was the president and vice president there, as well.
“That was unheard of, at the time, because he was an assistant coach,” Williams said. “Most of those people were head coaches. He was able to put on dynamic clinics and get great speakers at those events.”
Williams said Carl was also known as the quarterback guru of the High Desert.
“He had just some great success with our quarterbacks at Palmdale High School,” Williams said. “And those quarterbacks love him to this day, because he taught them more about life than football. They took that and ran with it.”
Carl loved to laugh and he and Williams made sure football was fun for their athletes.
More than anything, Williams is sad he lost his best friend.
“He’ll truly be missed,” he said. “He’s my best friend. He was the best man at my wedding. We shared so many memories. I’m very fortunate to have those memories. We had many a laugh and just laughed forever. That’s what I’ll remember. He had that smile and he was always kind of a jokester.
“That just made it so enjoyable to be around him and his family all those years.”
