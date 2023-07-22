Castano’s 2 HRs lead Breakers in win

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers had a resounding victory on Friday night at The Hangar as they continue an impressive push to claim one of the four playoffs spots in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League.
The Sound Breakers overwhelmed Marysville 21-4, as Lancaster first baseman Andrew Castano hit two home runs, a three-run shot in the first and a grand slam in the seventh, to finish with seven RBIs and four runs scored.
“I feel really good. We’re clicking right now,” Castano said. “I said earlier that the league should be on notice and, honestly, I really meant that. You could see by the score that we’re really locked in right now. We’re all gelling and we’re going to keep on getting hot.”
The Sound Breakers improve to 23-17 overall and alone in fourth place, while Marysville (21-21) is alone in sixth place. Martinez (22-19) entered the night alone in fifth.
The Sound Breakers host their final home game of the regular season today, finishing the two-game series against Marysville.
Lancaster then hits the road for its longest road trip of the regular season, with eight straight, culminating with a game at Monterey on July 30 on the final day of the regular season.
“It’s definitely going to be tough,” Castano said. “Honestly, we didn’t have the best schedule coming in, we knew that. We knew that we didn’t have that many home games, so we figured, let’s put on a show for the fans. Let’s get rolling.
“Honestly, I think we’re used to it already and these teams should be worried.”
There will be a ceremony before tonight’s final regular season home game, honoring the team with local officials and representatives taking part, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Sound Breakers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Kyle Jenkins singled and later scored on a wild pitch, Christian Quezada hit an RBI single and Andrew Castano hit a three-run home run.
Lancaster starting pitcher Gilberto Rosario retired the first six batters he faced, including striking out the side in order in the second.
Rosario gave up one run in five innings on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Rosario drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the second and later tagged from third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Evan Antonellis.
The Sound Breakers broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the third inning on five walks, two hit batters and an RBI single by Rosario.
Jenkins and Antonellis were hit by pitches back-to-back with the bases loaded and two outs and then catcher Nate Duarte and shortstop Jacob Jablonski drew back-to-back walks to force in runs, giving the Sound Breakers an 11-0 lead.
Cal Bocchino scored in the fourth on a fielder’s choice by Smith.
The Sound Breakers then put the game firmly in hand with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth on eight walks and a costly error on a line drive hit to the second baseman by Antonellis that allowed two runs to score.
Quezada drew a walk with the bases loaded and two outs.
Castano followed with a grand slam home run over the right-field fence.
Lancaster reliever Brian Blackburn threw two shutout innings, giving up one hit and no walks and striking out two.
The Sound Breakers were coming off a three-game sweep at Bakersfield, their first series sweep at their Pacific Division rival.
“Awesome. It’s an awesome feeling, based on where we started in the beginning to this point,” Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said. “It’s real gratifying. It’s a good feeling. It’s great for the guys also, for their psyche, because Bakersfield is still a good team and they have been the standard in the southern division of this league for years.
“To get over that hump, to play the way we did, I’m proud of the guys. I’m proud of them.”
In a 12-9 win at Bakersfield on Monday, Kyle Jenkins was 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a home run and two runs scored. Leadoff batter Luke Smith and Castano both finished with three hits apiece.
The Sound Breakers beat Bakersfield 18-10 on Tuesday, as Antonellis was 5-for-6 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Jenkins also homered for the Sound Breakers and was 3-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs.
In an 11-5 win on Wednesday, Antonellis doubled and drove in five runs and Castano hit a solo home run.
The Sound Breakers entered Friday four games ahead of Marysville and two games ahead of Martinez.
“Got to play some baseball,” Gumbs said. “This is what it boils down to, head-to-head matches with Martinez and Marysville. Those are the games we have to win. We’ve got to be at our best in those games.”
The Sound Breakers don’t just have the pressure of a playoff berth to face, but they have an eight-game road trip to finish the regular season.
“This is the longest stretch of the season to finish out. Wow,” Gumbs said. “That is crazy. That’s insane.”
Gumbs said he has a simple message for his players facing the tough circumstances.
“Embrace the suck,” Gumbs said. “Embrace the suck and let’s move forward. You can’t think about it. We’re in this position. A position we didn’t ask for, but we’re here, so what can we do. We just have to play now.
“Under whatever circumstances it may be, we have to go play. We’ve got to show up and play.”
Gumbs said the team is working on being able to host a playoff game, should the Sound Breakers qualify for the postseason.
Each round of the playoffs features a best-of-three series.
The Sound Breakers added outfielder C.J. McElroy, who was drafted in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.
