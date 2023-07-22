Castano’s 2 HRs lead Breakers in win

 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League: Sound Breakers 21, Drakes 4

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers had a resounding victory on Friday night at The Hangar as they continue an impressive push to claim one of the four playoffs spots in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League.

The Sound Breakers overwhelmed Marysville 21-4, as Lancaster first baseman Andrew Castano hit two home runs, a three-run shot in the first and a grand slam in the seventh, to finish with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

