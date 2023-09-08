Castaic takes down Eastside

CANYON COUNTRY — Forget about the final score.
The game seemed much closer than the scoreboard read when the clock hit zero.
Much of the problem for Eastside, was Eastside itself.
The Lions moved the ball with relative ease on offense, however, three turnovers and an inability to score in the red zone led to their demise.
“Mental mistakes,” Eastside head coach Danny Anousheh said. “But that’s the good thing about the preseason is that you get those out of the way.”
Castaic took full advantage of the Lions’ mistakes and used a high-octane offense to beat Eastside, 54-12, Thursday night at Canyon High School.
“What I saw from the boys is fight and that’s all I care about. The wins and losses will come,” Anousheh said. “We beat ourselves tonight. I saw how gritty we were. None of the kids have their head down, and they didn’t give up. That’s a big win for me and the program.”
Things started well for the Lions (1-2) on their opening possession. As it did the entire night, Eastside moved the ball past midfield, however, that momentum shifted after quarterback Keyron Scott was intercepted by Lucas Milan, who returned the ball 57 yards for a touchdown, giving the Coyotes a 7-0 lead.
Castaic (3-1) extended its lead in the first quarter after quarterback Tyler Lewis tossed his first touchdown pass of the game from nine yards out to Tashaun Barron in the corner of the end zone for the score. And the Coyotes led 14-0.
Lewis gave the Lions’ secondary fits the entire night. He finished the game 13-of-16 for 244 yards and three touchdowns while connecting with seven different receivers on the night.
“Our defense was exposed, but that’s the good thing about film, we can watch and see our mistakes,” Anousheh said. “We need to clean up some assignments on defense.”
Eastside trailed 20-0 in the second quarter before finally getting on the scoreboard. The Lions methodically marched the ball down the field with an eight-play, 65-yard drive, that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown surge by Scott to trim the lead to 20-6. Scott accounted for both Lions’ touchdowns as he threw a late touchdown pass to Michael Gomez.
“There’s a saying that I go by: ‘There are leaders and there are dogs,’” Scott said. “Ninety percent of us are dogs with some people leading us. No matter who’s in front of us, we’re going to show out.
“I thought we played well despite the score and turnovers. We put up a dog fight. There were moments where we shined. Castaic is a good team, and I learned a lot from them.”
One of those shining moments for Eastside was the play of running back Quentrel Allen, who was the workhorse for the Lions. Allen carried the ball 19 times for 158 yards. Allen carved through the Coyotes’ defense to set up Eastside for potential scores, but the Lions had trouble converting all night.
“They were a really good team, but I thought we did good as a team,” Allen said. “Our offense was moving the ball. I was really happy with the way the (offensive) line played. We got dogs on this team. Everybody fought, and everybody stepped up. We can learn things from this loss.”
Eastside had a total of 225 yards rushing as a team.
The Lions open their Golden League season next Friday night on the road against Lancaster.
