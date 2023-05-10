Castaic rallies past Lancaster in sixth

LANCASTER — The Lancaster High baseball team knew that in order to advance in the playoffs against one of the division’s top teams that it had to play a near flawless game.
Unfortunately, for Eagles, they didn’t.
Lancaster put up a good fight, but committed five errors and was ousted in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs after Castaic had a big sixth inning with a 9-4 victory over the Eagles, on a chilly, windy afternoon at Lancaster High School.
“The score never should have been that way,” Lancaster senior catcher Joseph Lopez said. “We should have pushed our limits, but what’s done is done. I know we could have played better, offensively and defensively.
“We chipped away at their lead, but when we put ourselves back in that hole, it’s even more hard to climb out of. It’s like being buried and the dirt is being poured on you and you can’t get out of it. That’s a team we could have beaten. They were solid, but we’ve faced way better competition. If we could do it again, I know we would beat them.”
Lopez finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Pete Hebert was 2-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Owen Fekety finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Eagles (14-10) got off to a shaky start in the top of the first inning. Fekety, who started the game on the mound for Lancaster, got the first two outs. An error allowed Castaic’s Joji Sakata to get to second base. Aaron Gonzalez then hit a double, which scored Sakata, giving the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez got to third and scored on a wild pitch, putting Castaic up 2-0.
“We got off to kind of a rough start, but we battled back and shifted the momentum back to our side,” Fekety said. “Our defense was a little shaky (at times), but we never got down on ourselves. Our morale stayed high throughout the entire game.”
The Coyotes (22-7-1) extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Kyler Freude, Castaic’s starting pitcher, helped himself out at the plate following a triple to right-center field, just out of the reach of a diving Alastair McInnes, which scored Tyler Hawn, extending the lead to 3-0. Lancaster had three consecutive errors in the inning, allowing the fourth run to come across.
“We played well all the way to the end, but our defense cost us,” Hebert said. “It’s disappointing because we know we could have beat them. If we played like we did in the middle innings, then we would have won. It’s tough to go out like this. This season started slowly, but we picked it up at the end. It was a good season, overall.”
The Eagles’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lancaster began to get to Freude. Lopez opened the inning with a walk, followed by a single to left by Hebert. Tommy Reyes then walked to load the bases with no outs.
Jacob Martinez struck out, giving the Coyotes their first out of the inning. Fekety then promptly singled to right field, scoring Lopez and Hebert, while cutting the lead in half, 4-2. The Eagles could have done more damage but left the bases loaded.
Lancaster was at it again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Still trailing, 4-2, Lucas Doster led off the inning with a walk. Lopez then drilled a ground-rule double over the left-field fence. Hebert singled home Doster, trimming the lead to 4-3. Lopez then scored on a wild pitch, tying the score 4-4.
That momentum was short-lived as Castaic rallied in the top of the sixth inning with five runs. An RBI double by Anthony Luna gave the Coyotes the lead for good, 5-4. Gonzalez then doubled to plate two more for a 7-4 lead. Hawn capped the inning with another double, which scored two more runs.
The Eagles could never respond.
“What I do love is I will never regret being a part of this team,” Lopez said. “We put up a fight to the end. My boys mean so much to me. They made so many sacrifices for everything.
“We made the most of it. I would never, ever take any memories back from those boys. I’ll have nothing but memories and laughter with this team.”
