Hungary Athletics Worlds

Associated Press

Andrew Hudson (left), of Jamaica, reacts after the finish of a Men’s 200-meter semifinal during the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.

 Martin Meissner

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A collision involving a cart carrying 200-meter runners to their semifinal race at world championships Thursday sent glass shards flying into the right eye of Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson, forcing him to race with blurred vision.

The 26-year-old, racing in his first world championships, said doctors had flushed some of the glass out after the accident. He said he couldn’t see out of his right eye but he decided to race nonetheless.

