Rams Buccaneers Football

Associated Press

Buccaneers safety Taylor Rapp (24) tackles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the second half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams take on the Cardinals at home this Sunday.

 

 Mark LoMoglio

INGLEWOOD — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance.

Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West rivals in their second meeting of the new season, and it’s because both realize they’re running out of time to write a proper sequel to last year’s successes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.