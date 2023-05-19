Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías pauses on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to the Cardinals’ Willson Contreras during the third inning on Thursday in St. Louis. The Cardinals hit seven home runs in a 16-8 victory.

ST. LOUIS — Willson Contreras hit two three-run homers, Nolan Gorman also homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals went deep seven times in a home game for the first time in 83 years to power past the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-8 in a slugfest Thursday night.

“We’ll take it,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “The guys are feeling pretty good about where they’re at right now. We have a lot of guys playing with confidence. We like it.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.