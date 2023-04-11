Nationals Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout (27) returns to the dugout after scoring on a single by Luis Rengifo during the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday in Anaheim. Hunter Renfroe also scored.

ANAHEIM — Jeimer Candelario and CJ Abrams drove in two runs apiece, and the Washington Nationals pounded out 14 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Every batter in the Nationals’ starting lineup got a hit, including five two-hit performances. Candelario tied it with a two-run single in the fourth, and Abrams’ grounder in the fifth brought home the go-ahead run.

