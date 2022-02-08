Three years after feeling a cancerous lump in his neck, Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot completed an inspiring comeback by winning the gold medal in men’s slopestyle on a course that includes replicas of the Great Wall of China.
Parrot’s victory run was highlighted by his second jump, when he approached the kicker from an angle instead of straight on — the only competitor to do so — and flipped backward for 1440 degrees of spin, then stomped the landing.
“By far, the biggest run of my entire career,” he said.
Just like his battle back from being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma 10 months after winning the silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He underwent 12 chemotherapy treatments during the span of six months.
“I had to stop everything to fight,” he said. “I went through hell. It was the first time I ever put my snowboard in the closet. I felt like a lion in a cage.”
Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada took the bronze.
McMorris was happy for his countryman.
“Max beat (expletive) cancer and it’s pretty sick to see him do well,” McMorris said. “And he didn’t come to any slopestyle this year. It’s not his strong suit. Big air is, and he just won slopestyle today.”
MEN’S DOWNHILL
Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the gold medal in the men’s downhill, the one major victory that was missing from his impressive career accomplishments.
“I can’t think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck,” said Feuz, the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion who won the silver medal in super-G and the bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics.
The diminutive downhiller edged 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France, with two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria getting bronze.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, was fifth.
GOLDEN WÜST
Dutch speedskater Ireen Wüst became the first athlete to win individual gold medals at five different Olympics when she took the 1,500 meters in an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval.
She now has six gold medals, five in individual events that are evenly distributed over each of the Olympics she’s competed in. She’s the most- decorated speedskater in Winter Olympic history with 12 medals.
“I don’t know what it is. I just see the rings and something magical happens,” said the 35-year-old Wüst, who plans to retire after the Beijing Games.
SHORT TRACK MAYHEM
Ren Ziwei of China survived a wild finish to win the men’s 1,000 meters in short track speedskating. Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the line first but was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren, who crossed second, to the gold medal.
Liu appeared to bump Ren in taking the lead late in the race. Ren grabbed Liu approaching the finish line. Liu still managed to cross first before going down. The referee assessed the penalties to Liu.
Earlier, Arianna Fontana of Italy burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing, the gold in the women’s 500. She let out a yell as she crossed the line to earn her 10th career medal.
