Denmark Hockey Women's Worlds

Associated Press

The Canadian team poses with their gold medals after defeating USA 2-1 in the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey gold medal match on Sunday in Herning, Denmark.

HERNING, Denmark — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final on Sunday.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.