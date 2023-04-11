World Championships Hockey US Canada

Canadian Press via AP

Canada forward Jamie Lee Rattray (47) celebrates with teammate Brianne Jenner (19) after defeating the United States in a shootout at the women’s world hockey championships on Monday in Brampton, Ontario.

 Nathan Denette

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women’s world hockey championship.

The teams will turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A.

