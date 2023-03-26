 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | American League West Preview

Can Ohtani, Angels unseat Astros?

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) and Mike Trout run back to the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 5 in Anaheim. This could be the last year the two play together.

 

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

Once Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout for an epic finish to the World Baseball Classic, the former AL MVPs quickly returned to being teammates again for what could be their last chance together to lead the Los Angeles Angels to the playoffs.

For the Athletics, this might be their last season in Oakland.

