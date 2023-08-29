LLWS Curacao California Baseball

Associated Press

El Segundo’s Louis Lappe (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo, walk-off home run against Curacao to win the Little League World Series Championship game on Sunday in South Williamsport, Pa.

 

 Gene J. Puskar

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little Leaguers everywhere dream of a moment like this.

Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.