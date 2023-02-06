 Skip to main content
Girls Flag Football

California makes flag football a girls’ high school sport

Girls Flag Football California

Associated Press

Aly Young, 17, (left) and Shale Harris, 15, reach to catch a pass as they try out for the Redondo Union High School girls flag football team, Sept. 1, in Redondo Beach. 

 

 Ashley Landis

California approved a plan Friday to make flag football a girls’ high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field.

The move by the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — makes flag football an official sport for girls in the nation’s most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The plan was approved unanimously by the organization’s federated council in Long Beach, said Rebecca Brutlag, an agency spokesperson.

