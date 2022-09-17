 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

California City wins pool play in tourney

The California City girls volleyball team went undefeated in pool play at the 13th annual Cal City Volleyball Tournament, Friday, in California City.

The Ravens won all six of their sets in Pool C, defeating Littlerock, 25-14, 25-6, Victor Valley 25-8, 25-13 and Immanuel Christian 25-8, 25-14.

