California City wins pool play in tourney

The California City girls volleyball team went undefeated in pool play at the 13th annual Cal City Volleyball Tournament, Friday, in California City.
The Ravens won all six of their sets in Pool C, defeating Littlerock, 25-14, 25-6, Victor Valley 25-8, 25-13 and Immanuel Christian 25-8, 25-14.
They will move on to the Gold (Championship) Bracket today where they will face Excelsior Charter in the first round.
Lancaster won Pool F with a 5-1 record, defeating Paraclete 25-21, 25-21, Mojave 25-21, 25-8 and splitting with Desert Christian, 18-25, 25-11.
The Eagles will also play in the Gold Bracket where they will dace Burroughs (winner of Pool D with a 6-0 record) in the first round.
Paraclete was second in Pool F, defeating Desert Christian, 25-14, 25-20, and Mojave, 25-11, 25-5, while Desert Christian (3-3) defeated Mojave, 25-8, 25-14, and finished third. Mojave (0-6) was fourth.
The Spirits will play in the Silver Bracket where they will take on Boron in the first round.
The Bobcats went 2-4 in Pool B, losing 2-0 to both Santa Clarita Christian (ranked first in the Gold Bracket) and Bishop (4-2). Boron defeated Vasquez 26-24, 25-13. Vasquez was fourth in the pool with an 0-6 record.
Rosamond finished second in Pool D with a 3-3 record, while Burroughs (Ridgecrest) was first. The Roadrunners defeate Baker 25-18, 25-12, lost 2-0 to Burroughs and split with University Prep 25-13, 20-25.
Rosamond and Desert Christian will meet in the first round of the Silver Bracket today.
Desert and Eastside both finished 1-5 in Pool E. The Scorpions and Lions both lost 2-0 to Excelsior Charter and Taft (both 5-1) and split their two sets against each other with Eastside winning the first set, 25-22, and Desert winning the second set, 25-15.
Arvin won Pool A followed by Mammoth, Lone Pine and Kern Valley.
Eastside takes on Littlerock in the first round of the Bronze Bracket today, while Desert will play either Kern Valley or Lee Vining. Mojave plays Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley (which competed in the junior varsity pool play) and Vasquez plays Baker.
