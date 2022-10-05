 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

California City volleyball sweeps Desert

  • 0

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team picked up a 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 sweep over visiting Desert in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.

“The girls played pretty well today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “When the ball was on our side, we took care of the ball pretty well.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.