California City volleyball sweeps Desert

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team picked up a 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 sweep over visiting Desert in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.
“The girls played pretty well today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “When the ball was on our side, we took care of the ball pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.