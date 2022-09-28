California City tops Boron in HDL match

BORON — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Boron 25-15, 25-14, 25-6 in a High Desert League match on Tuesday at Boron High.
“We did a really good job putting pressure on them tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
The Ravens recorded 20 aces as a team.
Moon Boyd recorded 10 kills and five aces for Cal City, while Ceci Foster had seven kills.
“Both our middles were very good tonight,” Moore said, adding the two combined for just one error. “They were super efficient.”
Jasmine Haggins picked up six kills of her own for the Ravens, while Lorena Rodarte recorded five aces and Marai Guinyard contributed 14 digs and six aces.
Cal City sophomore setter Makayla Haggins recorded 24 assists.
“As a sophomore, she’s doing such a great job running our middle attack,” Moore said. “If we didn’t have that it would be a completely different season for us.”
The Ravens travel to Rosamond on Thursday. The Roadrunners won in five sets the last time the two teams met in league play.
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond volleyball team lost a High Desert League match in five sets to Mammoth on Tuesday night, 16-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14.
The Roadrunners are 16-9-1 overall and 5-2 in league, which puts them third in league. Mammoth remains in first place in league.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners with 12 kills with 12, teammate Madison Moore had 10 kills, Amber Jordan had seven kills and Kaedance Collette had five.
Each of Rosamond's servers had at least one ace, with Jordan and Eubanks-Hemme finishing with one a piece.
Kaedance Collete led Rosamond with six blocks. Amber Jordan had four blocks and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme, Madison Moore and Ashlynn Wyckhuyse all had one block apiece, giving the Roadrunners a total of 13 blocks.
Rosamond setter Reese Ullrich had 19 assists while their other setter Samantha Hufford had eight assists.
On defense, libero Alexy Finch had 42 digs, Eubanks-Hemme had 14 digs, and Jordan added 10 digs.
"The thing I love about this team is that we truly play like a team,” said Rosamond head coach Rebecca Morris. “Everyone contributes. It is so amazing to watch this team play and see how well they work together. That is definitely a strength that we have."
Rosamond will host Cal City on Thursday.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team stayed undefeated in Golden League play with a 16-2 victory over Palmdale, Tuesday, at Antelope Valley College.
The Falcons’ two points came from No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro, winning her last two sets, 6-2, 6-0.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang swept 6-0, 6-2, 6-0, while No. 2 Ashley Kwak won two, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 Genesis Vasquez won two, 6-0, 6-0.
The Falcons had to forfeit five sets in doubles because of heat exhaustion in the 99-degree temperatures.
Kaelin Vasquez and Belen Rodriguez won two sets, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles (5-0 GL), while No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield won a 6-0 set and No. 3 Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon won a 6-2 set.
Lancaster plays Eastside on Thursday at AVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.