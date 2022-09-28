 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

California City tops Boron in HDL match

  • 0

BORON — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Boron 25-15, 25-14, 25-6 in a High Desert League match on Tuesday at Boron High.

“We did a really good job putting pressure on them tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.