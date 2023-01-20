NCAA Compensating Athletes

Associated Press

Democratic Assembly member Chris Holden (left), of Pasadena, introduced a bill, Thursday, that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses.

 Rich Pedroncelli

The College Athlete Protection Act is sponsored by Assemblymember Chris Holden, who is a former San Diego State basketball player, and is the type of state-level legislation that the NCAA is looking to federal lawmakers to preempt.

