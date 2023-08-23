Dodgers Guardians Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (right) high-fives Will Smith (left) after Smith’s home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning on Tuesday in Cleveland. The Dodgers blew a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning and lost 8-3.

 Sue Ogrocki

CLEVELAND — When Kole Calhoun got back to the dugout, Guardians manager Terry Francona was waiting for him with a fist bump and slap on the back.

This home run celebration meant a little more to both.

