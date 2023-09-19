Cal City wins Silver Bracket

CAL CITY — Several local Valley teams competed in the 14th annual Cal City Volleyball Tournament and many had an impressive showing over the two-day event.
Cal City had three tough three-set victories en route to the Silver Bracket championship, while Eastside was the runner-up in the Bronze Bracket.
“One of the things I like about this tournament is we have large schools and small schools, private schools and public schools, schools from the Central Section and Southern Section. It’s a very diverse tournament,” Cal City head coach Shane Moore said. “I thought it was a great turnout. Our Gold Bracket from top to bottom was probably the strongest we’ve ever had. The level of volleyball we saw was phenomenal.”
The two-day tournament (Friday and Saturday) was held at Cal City High School, Mojave High School and Cal City Middle School. There were a total of 36 teams (28 varsity) that competed in the tournament with seeding play on Friday and bracket play on Saturday. The tournament was broken into three brackets, Gold, Silver and Bronze based on how the team did on Friday.
“Each year, I think, this tournament just keeps getting better,” Moore said. “We had past CIF and state champions compete in this tournament. Just by word of mouth, this tournament is becoming a high-level tournament. Just little ol’ Cal City. I’m very proud of that.”
The Ravens (9-5) had a tough route to the championship game. Cal City opened bracket play on Saturday after defeating Excelsior Charter in three sets. The Ravens then had another three-set thriller against Kern Valley. They wrapped up the tournament championship with a 20-25, 25-21, 19-17 victory against Bishop in front of a packed house.
“It was surreal. The energy for that third set (against Bishop) was unbelievable,” Moore said. “Neither team succumbed to the pressure. It will be an interesting league match when we play them again.”
The Ravens travel to Bishop on Thursday to face the Broncos in a pivotal league matchup.
“Against Bishop it was a really close match,” Cal City setter Makayla Haggins said. “Both teams went point-for-point. It was a great overall experience for us. There was so much skill level out there. It was fun to watch other teams play. I think we continued to get better each set. Out team morale and energy went up. We gained a lot of experience this weekend. I hope we can take that momentum (against Bishop) and run with it.”
Rosamond (6-7), which was also placed in the Silver Bracket, defeated Immanuel Christian in three sets before losing in straight sets to Bishop. The Roadrunners were put out of the tournament by Frazier Mountain in three sets.
Eastside, Boron, Desert, Desert Christian, Antelope Valley, Mojave, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Vasquez all found themselves in the Bronze bracket, following play on Friday.
Boron defeated Baker in the opening round, then defeated Desert Christian, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12, setting up a matchup with Eastside, which beat Lone Pine in three sets. The Lions beat the Bobcats, 25-20, 25-12, propelling themselves to the championship game against Santa Clarita Christian. Unfortunately, Eastside lost in the finals to the Cardinals.
“I think this tournament helped the girls play more together as a team,” Eastside head coach Kristal Campos said. “Against Santa Clarita Christian, was the best I’ve seen them play all year. This year, we’re starting a foundation. We hope we can take this momentum in our net match (against Highland). There was a lot of good volleyball out there. This total outcome was good for us.”
TPAA wrapped up third place in the Bronze Bracket. The Griffins (4-4) defeated Desert, before losing to Santa Clarita Christian, which sent them to the consolation bracket. TPAA defeated Lone Pine followed by a victory over Boron in the third-place game. The Bobcats, after losing to the Lions, defeated Desert then Baker, before losing to the Griffins.
The ’Lopes defeated Vasquez in three sets but were defeated by Santa Clarita Christian. In the consolation bracket, AV High lost a two-setter to Baker.
“This tournament is a great experience for kids to get touches on the court,” AV High head coach Edward Campbell said. “It’s a perfect opportunity for us to grow as we move through our schedule in the second half of league play. I saw a lot of good things, including our receiving game as the tournament progressed.”
After losing to Boron, Desert Christian beat Vasquez in straight sets. That momentum ran out as Lone Pine ended the Knights’ tournament run in three sets.
Desert defeated Lee Vining in the opening round of the bracket. After losing to the Griffins, the Scorpions beat Mojave, before being ousted by Baker.
Highland, Lancaster and Paraclete had success in pool play and played in the tournament’s top Gold Bracket. The Bulldogs, lost to eventual champion Tehachapi in the opening round. They then defeated the rival Eagles before being dropped by Fresno Christian in straight sets.
The Eagles lost to Taft in the opening round, before losing to Highland. The Spirits lost their first match against Fresno Christian and ended their tournament following a loss against Mammoth in two sets.
“People like coming to our tournament,” Moore said. “People feel welcomed. We try to make everything work for everybody and meet their needs. I thought everybody left here pleased with the tournament. We want to make sure they have a great experience.”
