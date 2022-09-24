Cal City wins first game since ’19 in OT

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City football team earned its first win since 2019 in a 20-13, non-league, overtime victory over Rosamond on Friday at Cal City High.
The two teams were looking for more games and decided to play each other before their High Desert League contest at Rosamond on Oct. 28.
The Ravens (1-4) were 0-5 last season and did not play during the pandemic year 2020-21. Their last win was an 18-6 playoff victory over Sierra Pacific on Nov. 15, 2019. Cal City was 10-3 overall and 4-1 in HDL play that year.
“I am proud of our team,” Cal City quarterback Blake Moore said. “It was a good win. We’ve got to ride this momentum into next week.”
Cal City got the ball first in overtime and Moore threw the winning touchdown, a 25-yard pass to Jeremiah Baker.
The Ravens’ defense stopped three running plays by the Roadrunners (1-5) on their possession and batted the ball on fourth down to seal the victory.
Charles Gant scored Cal City’s first touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
Moore threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gant in the second quarter. The game went to overtime with Cal City and Rosamond tied at 13.
The Ravens play host to Bishop in an HDL game next Friday, while the Roadrunners play a league game at Kern Valley.
Lancaster Baptist 48, Frazier Mountain 12
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team kept its undefeated season alive with a 48-12 victory over Frazier Mountain on Friday.
Daniel Flores recorded three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles (5-0), while Fil De Paula Rosa and Sammy Flores each scored two rushing touchdowns.
Lancaster Baptist is 1-0 in Liberty League play and returns to league action next Friday against Desert Christian at Lancaster High School.
