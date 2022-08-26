 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Cal City volleyball gets past Lone Pine

  • 0

LONE PINE — The California City girls volleyball team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to McFarland with a four-set win over Lone Pine, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, on Thursday at Lone Pine High School.

Ceci Foster led the Ravens (2-1) with 22 kills and just three errors. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.