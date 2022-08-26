Cal City volleyball gets past Lone Pine

LONE PINE — The California City girls volleyball team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to McFarland with a four-set win over Lone Pine, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, on Thursday at Lone Pine High School.
Ceci Foster led the Ravens (2-1) with 22 kills and just three errors.
“We had a big mismatch in the middle today, so she had her best day in the middle,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was actually a breakout day for her. It was really nice.”
Makayla Haggins added 11 kills and 31 assists for the Ravens, while Marai Guinyard picked up 22 digs.
Cal City overcame 20 service errors to get the win.
“We’re literally giving teams over 20% of the points just by missing serve and that’s something we need to work on,” Moore said.
But, the coach is happy with his team’s overall improvement.
“They’ve really come a long way from last year,” he said. “It’s basically the same team and they are considerably better.”
Cal City lost 25-11, 25-17, 25-20 to McFarland on Tuesday.
Natalie Boyd recorded five kills and one block, while Jasmine Haggins added three kills, Makayla Haggins posted 11 assists and Guinyard picked up 21 digs.
The Ravens host Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Eastside, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, to win its third straight match to open the season on Thursday at home.
Amber Jordan led the Roadrunners (3-0) with nine kills and four aces, while Madison Moore recorded seven kills, Kaedance Collette picked up six kills and Kylie Eubanks-Hemme added five kills.
Rosamond also benefited from strong serving by Alexy Finch, who had five aces, and Samantha Hufford, who had three aces.
Jordan and Moore added a stuff block, while Finch recorded 18 digs, Kylie Perez picked up 10 digs and Eubanks-Hemme added six digs.
Rosamond plays Vasquez at home today.
