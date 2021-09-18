Cal City tourney finishes today

The annual California City Girls Volleyball tournament dropped from 36 to 26 teams for the opening day on Friday.
The Ravens almost lost their own team as one player on junior varsity tested positive for COVID. But coach Shane Moore was able to piece together a team of seven vaccinated players from both varsity and JV.
“The coaches have all been super chill,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They’re just thankful we’re doing the tournament and thankful they get to play.”
Santa Clarita Christian was undefeated in Pool A play, including a 25-0, 25-1 over a shorthanded California City, a 25-5, 25-0 win over Antelope Valley.
Antelope Valley also lost to Lone Pine, 25-7, 25-8, but defeated California City 25-17, 25-20.
California City also lost to Lone Pine, 25-6, 25-8.
Lancaster won Pool B with a split against Rosamond (25-16, 14-25), and wins over Mojave (25-8, 25-10), and Immanuel Christian (25-20, 25-22).
Rosamond also split with Immanuel Christian (25-14, 17-25), but defeated Mojave (25-10, 25-6). Mojave also lost to Immanuel Christian (25-11, 25-6).
Burroughs won Pool C, while Paraclete was second, Bishop was third and Eastside was fourth.
Arvin won Pool D ahead of Boron and Vasquez, while Taft was the Pool E winner ahead of Highland and Desert.
Desert Christian won Pool F.
SCC, Highland, Burroughs, Lancaster, Taft, Desert Christian, Arvin and Paraclete are set to play in the Gold Bracket today.
The Silver bracket teams are: Rosamond, Boron, Immanuel Christian, University Prep, Antelope Valley, Lone Pine and Baker.
The Bronze bracket teams are: Bishop, Eastside, Cal City, Desert, Mojave and Vasquez.
