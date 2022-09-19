 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | 13th Annual Cal City Tournament

Cal City tournament crowns champions

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Santa Clarita Christian girls volleyball team won the Gold (Championship) Bracket with a 25-12, 25-15 victory over Burroughs on Saturday at the 13th annual Cal City Volleyball Tournament.

Mammoth won the consolation title in the bracket with a 25-14, 25-20 win over Lancaster.

