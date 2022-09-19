Cal City tournament crowns champions

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Santa Clarita Christian girls volleyball team won the Gold (Championship) Bracket with a 25-12, 25-15 victory over Burroughs on Saturday at the 13th annual Cal City Volleyball Tournament.
Mammoth won the consolation title in the bracket with a 25-14, 25-20 win over Lancaster.
The Eagles went to the consolation side of the bracket after a 25-12, 25-18 loss to Burroughs and got to the consolation title game after wins over Cal City (25-18, 25-18) and Arvin (26-24, 15-25, 15-11).
The Ravens lost their first-round game to Excelsior Charter, 25-15, 26-28, 15-5.
Bishop won the Silver Bracket title with a 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 win over Paraclete.
The Spirits defeated Boron (25-16, 25-14) and Rosamond (25-18, 25-23) to get to the title game.
The Roadrunners defeated Desert Christian, 25-23, 25-19, in the first round and topped Lone Pine 25-23, 18-25, 15-11 in the consolation bracket before falling to University Prep 25-20, 25-21 in the consolation title game.
Desert Christian defeated Boron 23-25, 25-13, 25-11 in the consolation bracket before falling to University Prep 25-21, 20-25, 15-13.
Kern Valley won the Bronze Bracket championship game with a 25-16, 26-24 win over Victor Valley.
Baker defeated Eastside, 25-21, 25-21, for the consolation title (third place).
The Lions got to fourth place in the bracket by defeating Littlerock, 25-12, 25-20, in the first round before falling to Kern Valley 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 to go into the consolation bracket. Eastside then beat Vasquez 25-21, 25-20 to head to the consolation title game.
Desert lost to Kern Valley 25-8, 25-2 in the first round, then defeated Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley 25-21, 25-8 and Littlerock, 16-25, 25-20, 15-11, in the consolation bracket before falling to Baker 25-23, 25-19.
Mojave defeating GLC-Antelope Valley 25-13, 25-19 in the first round, but dropped into the consolation bracket after a 25-8, 25-23 loss to Victor Valley.
The Mustangs went on to defeat Lee Vining 25-18, 16-25, 15-10, before losing to Vasquez 25-23, 19-25, 15-11. Vasquez fell to Baker in the first round.
