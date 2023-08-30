Cal City sweeps past GLC-Antelope Valley

LANCASTER — The California City girls volleyball team swept past Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley 25-7, 25-10, 25-23 in a non-league match on Tuesday in Lancaster.
“Gorman Learning Center looks significantly better this year than they were last year,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They’ve improved.”
Makayla Haggins recorded 30 assists for the Ravens (2-2), while Ceci Foster picked up eight kills and Lorina Rodarte added six kills and three aces.
California City hosts McFarland today, while GLC-AV (3-3) hosts Antelope Valley on Friday.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High.
It was the first win of the season for the Eagles, who improved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in the Golden League.
The Antelopes fell to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in league play after falling to Highland 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 on Friday.
Lancaster hosts Eastside on Thursday, while Antelope Valley plays at Littlerock.
