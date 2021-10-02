Cal City scores 1st TD in loss

It’s been a tough season for the California City football team.
The Ravens lost their coach just a week before the season started and had to cancel several games because of injury.
Things didn’t get any easier on Friday night as Cal City lost its High Desert tLeague opener to Bishop 73-6 on the road and is now 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in league.
But the Ravens picked up their first touchdown of the season on a screen pass from freshman quarterback Blake Moore to sophomore wide receiver Charles Gant, who ran it in for the 54-yard score.
The touchdown showed improvement for the offense.
The Ravens will play at Kern Valley next Friday.
Westlake 27, Paraclete 20
The Paraclete football team lost a back-and-forth battle, 27-20, against Westlake on Friday.
The Spirits trailed 17-14 at halftime, but went ahead of Westlake 20-17 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Westlake tied the game with a field goal with 3:14 left in the third quarter and went on to score with four minutes left in the game to take the 27-20 lead.
With 50 seconds left in the game, Paraclete went for it on fourth down. The long throw sailed out of the back of the end zone and Westlake took possession on downs and took a knee to end the game.
The Spirits are now 4-2 and will play at Camarillo next Friday.
Quartz Hill 28, Eastside 0
Quartz Hill extended Eastside’s scoreless streak in the Golden League with a 28-0 victory on Friday.
The Royals (2-2, 2-1 Golden League) play at Antelope Valley next Friday, while the Lions (2-4, 0-3) play at Palmdale.
Boron 52, Desert 6
Boron won its High Desert League opener with a 52-6 rout over host Desert on Friday.
The Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 HDL) will play host to Rosamond next Friday.
The Scorpions (0-3, 0-1) play at Bishop next Friday.
Kern Valley 33, Rosamond 6
Rosamond lost its High Desert League opener to Kern Valley 33-6 at home on Friday.
The Roadrunners (0-4, 0-1) play at Boron next Friday.
