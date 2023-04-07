Cal City pitchers combine for no-hitter

RIDGECREST — The California City baseball team pitched a five-inning, no-hitter and freshman Kevin Hightower hit for the cycle in a 27-0 victory over Immanuel Christian on Thursday in a non-league game in Ridgecrest.
With the win, the Ravens (9-6) also tied the school record for most wins in a season.
Hightower finished 4-for-5 with 10 RBIs. He drove in seven runs in the second inning, where the Ravens batted around, hitting a bases-loaded triple and a grand slam in the frame.
Cal City threw two freshmen pitchers, giving the underclassmen the start in the game while resting the starting upperclassmen.
Isaac Valadez pitched three innings, allowing no hits and no walks and striking out eight, while 3IP, while Dakoda Kusmit threw two hitless frames, allowing one walk and striking out five.
“Good for our freshmen today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said, saying he was impressed with the command from both pitchers.
Kusmit was also 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Valadez finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Sophomore Josh Baiza finished 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for the Ravens, while senior Andrew Fuentes was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
“I enjoyed the graciousness and support that the everyday players showed today,” Moore said. “They were very supportive and I was proud of that.”
The Ravens return to High Desert League play on Tuesday when they host Bishop.
Boys Golf
Golden League
EDWARDS AFB — The Quartz Hill boys golf team went 3-0 in a Golden League match against Palmdale, Lancaster and Antelope Valley on Thursday at Muroc Golf Course.
The Royals shot 210, while the Falcons went 2-1 in the tournament with a score of 283 and the Eagles and Antelopes did not field enough players for team scores.
Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos shot a 35 to lead all golfers, while Kerrington Ambrose and Cody Breuklander each shot 41, Jonah Grado picked up a 46 and Connor Jazwiecki shot a 47.
“This has been a great week at the right time,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “We started this week finishing second in the McClung Tournament (13 teams) at Crystalaire and then beatt Westlake at Rancho Vista 412-414.
“Tayden has played consistently all week and Kerrington Ambrose shot a career low 76 against Westlake. I like what I’m seeing. We can play better 3-6 players, but I can see it on the horizon.”
Palmdale’s Ben Hernandez and Elijah Joseph each shot 51 to tie for sixth overall, while Jacob Oliveras shot 57, Jeremy Rubio posted a 60 and Ben Mejia Lopez picked up a 64.
Daniel Andrews led Lancaster with a 58, followed by Caden Thomas with 60 and Axel Carlos and Nicholas Green each shot 72.
Antelope Valley’s lone golfer, Santos Pina, shot a 70.
Boys Tennis
Quartz Hill 15, Knight 3
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team defeated short-handed Knight 15-3 in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Thursday.
Knight only had two doubles teams, so Quartz Hill picked up three forfeit victories in doubles play.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Syed Islam and Noah Brand swept their sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, Quartz Hill’s No. 2 team of Eric Dixon and Johnny Hayen swept their sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 and the Royals’ No. 3 team of Nick Epling and Marcus Gonzalez won all their sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0.
Quartz Hill No. 1 singles player Kolbe Adams won two sets, 6-1, 6-3, Quartz Hill’s No. 2 player Zach Cohn won two sets 6-3, 6-1 and the Royals No. 3 Minh Hoang won two sets, 6-0, 6-2.
Knight No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona won his three sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 for the Hawks’ lone victories.
“Today is one of those days that reminds me of why I coach tennis,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “Quartz Hill had too deep of a team for us to pull off an upset, but our No. 1 Douglas Cardona showed more poise, court sense and determination than I’ve ever seen from him before.
“He was able to sweep singles and his three sets were the only wins for KHS. QHHS doubles were strong as usual and won easily against a shorthanded KHS team. The rest of our singles players showed strong improvement over the first round, but Quartz Hill’s singles players’ just had too much consistency and grit to give up any other sets. But I am proud of how my team played and made each game competitive.”
