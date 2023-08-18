CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-15 victory over visiting Antelope Valley.
Setter Makayla Haggins recorded 22 assists, four digs and five aces for the Ravens (1-1).
“She played really well tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Outside hitter Ceci Foster led Cal City with 10 kills.
“When we get things right with her, she really hits the ball well,” Moore said.
Cal City’s Lizzy Lynch recorded eight kills and five aces, Lorina Rodarte led the team with seven aces and Zoe Melendez added seven digs.
“I’m a lot happier with how we served and we received serve better,” Moore said.
The Ravens struggled in the first set, taking a 13-5 lead only to watch the Antelopes (0-2) go on a 12-2 run to take the lead.
But Cal City fought back to get the 26-24 win and fared better in the final two sets.
“After the first set, (AV) only had four rotation points,” Moore said. “We sided-out a lot better.”
The Ravens have a week off before taking on Highland at home next Thursday.
The Antelopes play host to Lancaster Baptist at 5 p.m. today.
